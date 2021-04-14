Impact of the US blockade on Cuban domestic trade, more than just figures





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The U.S. blockade against Cuba has severely affected the domestic trade system of the Caribbean nation, one more evidence of its constant extraterritorial violations against the normal development of the country.



The so-called Trading with the Enemy Act of that northern state is one of the main regulations used to prohibit the purchase of basic necessities highly demanded by the Cuban population, which generates an increase in costs due to geographical relocation to distant markets.



The prices for purchases from intermediaries, the high shipping costs due to the geographic distance, as well as the costs resulting from the immobilization of products and the delay in delivery cycles also have an influence.



Some international press reports mention that Cuba has imported large volumes of foodstuffs such as chicken or rice from U.S. markets; however, they do not mention that in the few cases in which the country is allowed to buy, it is compulsory to pay in cash and in advance, through banks in third countries and in a currency other than the U.S. dollar.



The executives of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, when referring to the effects with a high impact on the population, have mentioned the shortage and instability of products for sale and services, and the limitations for the development of the wholesale market for non-state forms of management.



At the same time, the criminal policy damages the national industry as a supplier of part of the insurance, financing and access to new technologies; and the acquisition of real estate, equipment and technological means for trade.



As if that were not enough, in recent years and in the midst of the epidemiological crisis caused by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, the US government has dedicated itself to threatening and blackmailing the companies that supply fuel to Cuba and those involved in its international transportation, explains the report Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.



The document presented last year before the United Nations, exposed that this type of persecution machinery against Cuba's operations, with the other nations, brings with it a high dissuasive and intimidating effect for foreign counterparts, with the consequent damages to the Cuban economy.



From April 2019 to March 2020, these unilateral sanctions have caused losses to Cuba in the order of 5,570 billion dollars, plus 2,403 billion dollars in penalties to U.S. and third-country entities for violating the Cuban Assets Control Regulations during the same period.