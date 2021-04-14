More Cuban private farmers ready to export





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The number of farming cooperatives and individual producers in Camaguey province has increased to 18, with a more advanced situation in the process of certification of areas by Plant Health for their incorporation to the import and export of products.



As part of the attention provided by the Department of Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and International Cooperation (COMEX by its Spanish acronym) in the demarcation to this important sector of the economy, the potential of the territory continues being monitored.



Juan Ricardo Poll Gean, director of COMEX in Camagüey, told the Cuban News Agency that several entities of the province, along with two individual producers, have joined the effort.



All are in the process of concluding export contracts with the Ceballos Agroindustrial Company, through the Citrus Sola Company, to which they are associated, explained the director.



Similarly, he said, the Cultural Goods Fund is following up on the application process of 15 self-employed workers for the import of raw materials such as textiles, printing and photographic paper, equipment, machinery and technologies.



Camaguey is included among the provinces with the highest presence of exports of non-state economic actors in Cuba, according to Lietsa Peña Pacheco, director of Exports of Goods and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym).



This activity, mediated by state-owned companies, is part of the National Development Plan and the economic strategy for the post-Covid-19 recovery, focused on productivity and foreign exchange earnings, with a system that allows exporters to invest a large part of those finances in the growth of their own business.



Non-agricultural cooperatives or self-employed individuals who decide to export their goods and services must have accounts in freely convertible currency (MLC), which may be recharged through the profits of the process or transfers from abroad.