Cuba increases number of productive poles with export potentialities





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Cuba already has 17 productive poles throughout the country with export potential, according to Vivian Herrera, general director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), in her Twitter profile.



She explained that the companies with export potential in the exporting productive poles are: Agroindustrial Victoria de Girón, in the province of Matanzas, Agroindustrial Ceballos, in Ciego de Avila, and Holmeca, Fábrica de Implementos Agrícolas 26 de Julio, in Holguín.



To these are added the Agroindustrial de Granos Sur del Jíbaro, in Sancti Spíritus, the Asdrúbal López Vázquez Coffee Processor and the Empresa Agroforestal y Coco Baracoa, both in Guantánamo, and the Polo Exportador de la Región de Oriente, which includes the entities of the Agricultural Group and the Grupo Empresarial Agroforestal with the Empresa Mixta Tropical Contramaestre S.A., in Santiago de Cuba.



"We are working with 17 productive poles throughout #Cuba with the potential to export, 7 of them already have companies empowered to do so. This capacity is being increased. #PorCubaExportamos #SiSePuede @MINCEX_CUBA," tweeted the MINCEX directive.



Also in Twitter, Herrera published that as of Wednesday, 1,756 contracts had been signed, 1,669 of them for imports under non-state management and 87 for exports, eight more than the previous week.



The promotion of these productive poles is part of the government's strategy to boost the national economy, based on the inclusion of totally Cuban products in foreign markets.



Despite these efforts, Foreign Trade is one of the most affected sectors of the country because of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, an interference policy that cost the external sector of the Cuban economy losses amounting to some three billion dollars, in the period between April 2019 and March 2020.