Cuban Rums Hits Chinese Market





Havana, April 8 (ACN) The launch of the Cuban rum brand El Valle in China favors the consolidation of the presence of the island’s products in that important Asian market, said Cuban ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira on his facebook account.



The El Valle rum was officially launched in China on Wednesday by Wang Zhenglei, general director of the Nantong Renn Foods company during the Sugar and Wine National Fair in Xibo city, in the Chinese Sichuan province.



The Chinese executive said he was sure the Cuban rum will be successful in China and he also considered a large import of Cuban white rums over the next two years, with over 100 thousand bottles in a first stage for the Sichuan market.



El Valle now joins Havana Club, Santiago, Cubay, Mulata and Isla del Tesoro, all Cuban rums currently at the Chinese market with increasing demand by the local population of imported rums and liqueurs.



The Chinese company also commercializes other Cuban products like coffee, lobster and expects to introduce others very soon.