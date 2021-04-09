Emblematic Cuban Hotel Reopens Doors to Tourists





Havana, April 8 (ACN) The Laguna Azul Iberostar Hotel in the popular Varadero tourist center, western Matanzas province, will reopen its doors to vacationers on April 18 after a shutdown period due to the COVID-19 spread on the island.



Laguna Azul is an all-inclusive five star tourist facility with comfortable rooms from standard to suites along with several restaurants specialized in traditional Cuban, Italian, and Asian cuisine.



The Cuban Tourist and Health ministries jointly established a sanitary protocol in all tourist facilities along the island known as Certified Safe and Healthy Tourism to guarantee the safety of vacationers amidst the current spread of COVID-19.



After four months of hotel shutdown, Cuban tourist facilities reopened to foreign visitors in July 2020 on prevention measures such as physical distancing, sanitation of hands and surfaces, PCR tests to all travelers and the allocation of isolation facilities to preserve the lives of both visitors and tourist workers.