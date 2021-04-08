Cuban-Spanish Company a Victim of US Blockade

Havana, April 7 (ACN) The Cuban-Spanish BRAVO meat processing company, which provides Cubans with a varied array of highly demanded products, has been impacted by the restrictions imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.



The company was blocked from purchasing over two thousand tons of meat at the US market at little over two thousand dollars, which affected the company’s production programs.



BRAVO had no choice than getting the product from other providers at a higher price and with largest costs for the company, according a twit by the joint venture.



The Cuban-Spanish company was founded July 10, 1995. It’s been a major meat producer in Cuba over the past 25 years.