Eastern Cuba boosts furniture production and sales





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) With more than 3,500 pieces of furniture, the MADUC (wood, hardness and quality) Furniture Base Enterprise Unit in this city, marketed products worth more than four million pesos.



MADUC’s supply, based on request, goes to tourist centers in eastern Cuba, according to director Leonel Batista López in statements to ACN. “We also manufacture living room and dining room sets to be sold in hard currency, as well as cradles, chairs for children and pillows to meet the Domestic Trade demands,” he said.



Batista Lopez remarked that MADUC counts on the required raw material, both imported and produced in Cuba, to guarantee the fulfillment of the annual plan of 24 million pesos and secure greater profits in the second half of the year.



“A technological upgrading process that we carried out in 2018 made it possible for us to install new Chinese equipment and improve working conditions in order to increase the quantity and quality of our furniture,” he assured.