Cuban president calls to boost production and cut red





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel made a call to cut red tape, boost production and benefit producers during a meeting where a new set of measures was proposed to boost agricultural production.



Any decision that departs from these three principles makes no sense, he said.



The essential purpose is to solve the problem of food production in Cuba, and must take into account the real situation in the country, he added.



Diverse and enriching analyses were made during the debate, which lasted for almost three hours and in which participants openly spoke about an issue that has been considered by the Cuban government as a matter of national security, given the impact it has, not only on the economic development of the nation, but also on the daily life of our people.



This is an unsatisfied demand of the population, and despite the extent of the actions that have been carried out, the real impact that is needed has not yet been achieved, acknowledged the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, during the meeting.



How can we have a concrete plan that will lead to a profound transformation in the Cuban agricultural system and finally lead to the food sovereignty that we have defended so much? This is one of the main purposes of these new proposals, which emerged from the work carried out by representatives of different institutions, experts and scientists.



Seven working groups were created to respond to the mandate given to science by the Cuban government. According to Carlos César Torres Páez, director of the Center for Management, Local Development, Tourism and Cooperativism Studies (CE-GESTA), attached to the University of Pinar del Río, taking into account the evaluations carried out in each of them, the most urgent elements were defined from which it is possible to generate an immediate transformation in the process of development and increase of agricultural productions, especially in view of the spring campaign.



For a better organization, he said, the measures were divided into three blocks, where the main problems we have today in the short term are grouped: electricity, fuel and water; management of inputs; and investment and financing of the agricultural sector.



What was analyzed this Tuesday, which has the producer as its central axis, includes a new evaluation of electricity, fuel and water tariffs, and of the prices of fundamental inputs, based on the revision of the cost sheets, the commercial margins applied by marketers and the elimination of unnecessary intermediaries; as well as others associated with additional tax incentives.



These proposals are not to say absolute truths, but to seek solutions, it was agreed to emphasize during the exchange, tinged by the certainty that to achieve real productive results requires the concerted work of all and work with the utmost integration.



Under the precept of making each of the actions that are later approved sustainable, it was also emphasized the importance of conceiving, as part of everything that is implemented, the effect it can have on producers, who in some cases have been limited in acquiring inputs or selling products directly.



"We cannot cross our arms in the face of the current situation, we must produce food," President Díaz-Canel stressed. And not only produce, he reflected, but produce more and in other ways, with other techniques and technologies that allow us to resist and get through this stage. The attitude now is not to sit back and see what happens, it is to do.