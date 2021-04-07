Cuban Industrial Gases Company moves ahead with export possibilities





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The National Company of Industrial Gases is moving towards exporting its products for medicinal purposes, after certifying last January the nitrous oxide (anesthetic gas) by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), the country's regulatory authority.



Yamilet Fuentes Pardiñas, general director of that entity, told the Cuban News Agency that this is the first line to achieve this in the range of gases used in the health system, and Cuban exporters are currently exploring ways to expand markets in the region, which will allow the country to generate income for the economy.



This year they will work with CECMED in the diagnosis of others that could be certified, an indispensable condition to offer it to foreign markets, said during a working visit to the Base Business Unit (UEB) Industrial Gases Santiago de Cuba (eastern region).



The task from now on, the expert added, is to incorporate oxygen, compressed air and nitrogen, which are in demand in the medical field, and for that purpose there are alliances with the ministry of public health, BioCubaFarma and Medicuba.



The tight economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States government against Cuba has affected this industry, which produces medicinal and industrial gases, especially due to the increase in the prices of the main raw materials or in the case of not having them in their factories in a timely manner, in spite of being financed with hard currency.

This impact has been equally felt by transportation, due to the high cost of inputs.