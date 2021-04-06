Cuba and Ukraine discuss expanding exchange in tourism

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Natacha Diaz Aguilera, Cuban ambassador to Ukraine, held on Monday a meeting with executives of the "Satguru Travels" tourism agency, where the two sides discuss expanding tourism, which has great potential for the two countries.



During the exchange, Juan Escalona Pellicer, representative of the Cuban ministry of tourism for the countries former members of the Soviet Union, explained to the Ukrainian representatives about the development in Cuba of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination candidates and the Cuban biosecurity protocol for receiving tourists, according to the Cubaminrex website.



In that sense, Escalona Pellicer also explained that Cuba expects to vaccinate its entire population during the current year 2021, which would turn the Caribbean nation into one of the safest tourist destinations in times of coronavirus.



For her part, the Cuban ambassador highlighted the potential for tourism cooperation between Havana and Kiev, and made special reference to the upcoming International Tourism Fair, FIT Cuba 2021 as an important opportunity to learn about the potential of the Caribbean country in that sector.



At the conclusion of the talks, both governments' representatives agreed to work on the development of bilateral cooperation.