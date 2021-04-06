State and private sectors join forces to increase exports in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) During the first quarter of this year, relations between state enterprises and self-employed forms of work increased in Cuba, with the aim of promoting the export of goods and services of the latter.



According to Vivian Herrera, general director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Cuba already has 41 companies that provide the service of contract management between non-state workers and interested foreign clients.



Such relationships, up to the close of March, have led to the signing of more than 1,600 agreements, 79 of them for export, the MINCEX directive explained.



"We closed March 2021 with 41 companies that provide foreign trade services and signed 1,661 contracts with the FGNE (private). Of them 79 for export #SiSePuede," Herrera tweeted.



In this regard, last March 23, SOFTEL, DESOFT and SOLINTEL S.A., companies belonging to the Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones (GEIC), took the first steps in the process of exporting and importing, for the benefit of non-state forms of management of the economy.



About it, the non-state management forms in Cuba are advancing in the development of foreign trade activities and as a result of contracts in the export area, the amount collected reaches five million, specified in a tweet María Isabel Pozo, director of Imports of MINCEX.



Regarding the importance of the consolidation of this activity, Minister Rodrigo Malmierca, referred in the same social network to the role of foreign capital for the progress of the national economy.



Malmierca highlighted on Twitter the contribution of foreign investment as an element for the financing of local development projects, a primary objective of the Cuban economic and social development strategy.



"Foreign investment is present in Strategy to boost economy as a factor for financing development. Including local development projects is consistent with municipal role in new Constitution. #SomosCuba #NoMasBloqueo," tweeted the Cuban minister.



In August 2020, new regulations were approved in the country that opened the doors for foreign trade to the non-state sector, and diversified the services and goods to be exported.

At the end of last year, the country had 503 foreign investment projects, 43 more than the previous year, and involving an amount of more than 12 billion dollars.