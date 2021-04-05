Russian tourists keep steady flow to Cuba´s Jardines del Rey





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) With the weekly arrival of some 2,600 vacationers from Russia to the Jardines del Rey airport in Ciego de Avila, that country has positioned itself as the main market of the destination formed by the keys north of Ciego de Avila, since the reopening of operations in November 2020.



Iyolexis Correa Lorenzo, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Ciego de Avila, told the Cuban News Agency that four weekly flights currently arrive to the key, two of them operated by Nordwind airline through the tour operator Pegas Touristik and two by Aigle Azur, with the tour operator Anex Tours.



She specified that some 30 thousand visitors from the Eurasian nation have already passed through the destination, a market that shows a high degree of satisfaction and intentions of growth, both in the destination and in other parts of the country.



The clients, lodged so far in eight of the more than 20 facilities available, also have extra-hotel options such as nautical excursions, catamaran rides, bird watching, the enjoyment of trails and visits to Playa Pilar and Loma del Puerto, the latter an area of great natural value.



Correa Lorenzo highlighted as proposals to make the 10-day stay more pleasant for travelers, the tours to attractive places in the municipality of Morón, such as Rancho Palma and the La Redonda lagoon, the Cunagua hill and the Florencia dam, all linked to the nature product.



The Jeep Zafari, which offers the opportunity to visit well-preserved rural sites located in several municipalities of the province, is also very popular, as well as the night options with shows at the Flamencos Square, beach parties and the so-called Cuban days with live art.



With more than 9,000 rooms available in 22 hotels, Jardines del Rey is also preparing to take on new groups of vacationers in correspondence with Canada's interest in reviving travel in May, according to the behavior of the pandemic and Portugal's intentions to join in the summer.



The destination is already implementing some early booking initiatives with discounts, aimed at the domestic market for the summer season, always subject to the sanitary conditions of each province.



All hotel and non-hotel facilities in the territory have the most hygienic and safe tourism condition, after an accreditation process that included the training of one hundred percent of the workers, the evaluation through exams and the control of the health authorities and the agency to certify that the protocols are applied and valid.



The premises have the conditions to ensure physical distancing, hand disinfection and means to inform and guide visitors on the behavior to follow, while employees know how to act in the event of respiratory symptoms.