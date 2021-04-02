Cuban Resorts and Agencies Nominated to World Travel Awards 2021





Havana, April 1 (ACN) Cuban hotels and resorts, tourism companies, tour operators and travel agencies have been nominated to the World Travel Awards 2021, which covers all categories in the travel and tourism area, from hotels to airline companies and operators.



Cuba presents among its major facilities hotels like the Manzana Kempinski, Florida, National of Cuba, Iberostar Parque Central, Melia Cayo Coco and Melia Cohiba, according to the lists posted on the web of the World Travel Awards.



Travel and Tourism executives as well as general public are eligible to vote in the 28th launch of the awards, known as a quality distinction that makes each winner a reference in the sector.



The Gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards is attended by main decision makers, renowned figures, influencers and the specialized media.



In 2020, a record two million 33 thousand 944 votes were issued with wining Cuban facilities like the National Hotel of Cuba, the Lorca Presidential Suite at the Manzana Kempinski hotel, Paradisus Rio de Oro Resort and Spa, plus Cuba Direct Agency.