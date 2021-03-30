Cuban ministry denounces damage to telecommunications caused by U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of economy and planning (MEP) denounced today on Twitter the considerable damages caused by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade in the communications and information technology sector in the country.



The institution specified that only in April 2019 to March 2020, the damages in that field are estimated at 64, 274,042 million dollars.



In addition, it pointed out that Washington's unilateral policy is the main hindrance to a better flow of information and wider access to the Internet and information and communications technologies by Cubans.



According to Cuba's Report on the effects of the blockade in 2020, the Cuban telecommunications company ETECSA S.A. is the entity most affected in this sphere, registering approximately 97 percent of the total amount.



This company is unable to make interconnections with international operators in the United States, where the main interconnection nodes are located.



Therefore, it is forced to extend the international network with nodes in the United Kingdom, Jamaica and Venezuela, which implies additional expenses of some 10, 637,200 dollars.



By making connectivity in the country more difficult and expensive, conditioning access to platforms and technologies, and using cyberspace to try to subvert the Cuban political and legal system, this policy negatively affects the development of communications in Cuba, the Report concluded.