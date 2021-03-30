Cuba Presents Investment Opportunities in China





Havana, March 29 (ACN) The Cuban embassy in China held a seminar on the island’s foreign investment opportunities, which was attended by over 80 representatives of 40 Chinese companies, government agencies, banks, and financial institutions.



Dozens of people interested in the information joined the seminar on the Internet from the cities of Guangzhou and Shanghai, according to the Cuban Foreign Trade Ministry.

Cuban ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira explained aspects of the Cuban Social and Economic Strategy, a process aimed at encouraging exports and foreign investment.

The diplomat ratified that Cuba prioritizes economic and commercial relations with China.