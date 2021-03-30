Cuban Tourism Keeps Playing Leading Economic Role





Havana, March 29 (ACN) Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero acknowledged the contribution made by tourism workers during a year marked by the struggle against COVID-19.



In a meeting with tourist executives on the sector’s priorities for this year, the Premier said that Cuban tourism might have witnessed a dramatic fall in the number of visitors but work kept on going to improve the infrastructure.



Cuban tourism will keep playing its leading role in the country’s economy to generate revenues to help the wellbeing of the people, said Marrero as he addressed over 300 tourist directives during a video conference.



The fall in the commercialization of tourist products and facilities was part of a world slump that led to 74 percent drop of flights, but the situation was taken advantage of by Cuban tourist workers to repair and improve the local infrastructure including the refurbishing of 42 thousand hotel rooms, the Prime Minister said.



People still want to travel the same as before, but things will never be the same, said Marrero and predicted that the most successful destinations will be those which took advantage of this time to innovate and do things differently.



Cuba has the necessary potential to achieve necessary changes; the island is considered a sun-and-beach destination but the strength of Cuban culture makes the difference as well as the rich and varied nature of the Caribbean island, said the Premier.