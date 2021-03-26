Cuba and Vietnam exchange on strengthening trade relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Déborah Rivas, deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba and Le Thanh Tung, Vietnamese ambassador to Cuba, exchanged on Thursday on strengthening trade relations between the two countries.



In her official Twitter profile, the Cuban representative reported that during the meeting they discussed the multiple ways and possibilities for the growth of Havana and Hanoi's economic and trade ties.



"Always pleasant to exchange with His Excellency Ambassador of #Vietnam to #Cuba on ways and actions to continue strengthening relations #Cuba and #Vietnam @MINCEX_CUBA @EmbaCubaVietnam @VilmaSempe @pro_cuba @vietnamcuba2671," Rivas tweeted.



On September 2, 1960, the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, declared the popular decision to officially establish diplomatic relations with the Asian nation.



The ties fostered since then, based on investments, culture, defense and other aspects, place the land of Ho Chi Minh as the second commercial partner of the Caribbean island in that continent.



Currently, both countries are strengthening cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with donations of rice, sanitary supplies, medicines and technical advice on health matters.