Russia to increase weekly flights to Varadero next April





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Russia will increase to seven the number of weekly flights on the Moscow-Varadero route, Cuba's main sun and beach destination, starting next April 1.



This was reported on Twitter by Jose M.Bisbe York, president of the CUBA Travel Business Group, belonging to the Cuban ministry of tourism, adding that this increase in air activity between the two cities is an important result of the presence of a Cuban delegation at the International Tourism Fair in Moscow, held March 16-18.



In this regard, the Association of Tour Operators of Moscow (ATOR), published on its official website that, according to information received by its directors at the Havana embassy to Moscow, Varadero is ready to receive Russian tourists, offering them a comfortable and adequate rest in safe epidemiological conditions.



Between 2,500 and 3,500 Russian tourists will travel weekly to the Cuban destination, through the airlines Aeroflot, Rossiya, AZUR Air, NordWind and Royal Flight, according to the publication.



According to the Cuban mission to Moscow, the arrival of tourists in Varadero will be carried out based on the same protocols already established in the hotel facilities of Cayo Coco, in the north of Ciego de Avila province, which include the presentation of a negative PCR certificate for coronavirus, carried out 72 hours before the flight's departure, and the performance of another test in Cuban territory.



Despite the travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, at the end of 2020 the Russian Federation was among the top 10 issuers of visitors to the Caribbean nation, with a total of 47,742 travelers, a figure that so far in 2021 has already reached 13,824 tourists, reports Cuba's National Statistics and Information Office.