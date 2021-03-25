Cuba denounces to the UN the effects of the US blockade against the Caribbean island





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations denounced that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on this Caribbean country interferes in the income of Cuban industry, the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex) reported today.



The text points out that between April 2019 and March 2020, the effects of the blockade affected Cuban industry to the amount of 95, 529,125 million dollars, while the most significant losses in the sector are related to the income lost from exports of goods and services.



Due to fear of possible reprisals by the US government for violating the restrictions of the blockade, the Light Industry Trading, Import-Export Company suffered a loss of around 297,700 dollars due to the refusal of foreign banks to transfer to Cuba the funds received from the export of goods.



Cubaminrex also reported that the Chemical Industry Business Group reported, as a consequence of the tightened blockade, interruptions in the production lines of toilet paper and napkins, as well as warehouses overwhelmed with products that could not be transported for the same reason.

The text mentioned that this led to the non-production of around 19.8 million rolls of toilet paper, and consequently to the loss of revenues of approximately 4,800,000 dollars.