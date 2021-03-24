Cuban province processes high-yielding coffee from central region of the country





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) The Eladio Machin coffee processing company located in Cumanayagua municipality, Cienfuegos province, is obtaining favorable production yields during the first months of the year 2021, with the processing of the grain from central Cuba.



Juan Jose Montalvo Hurtado, director of such a Coffee Processing Company, told the Cuban News Agency that in this first semester they should process more than 500 tons of coffee, harvested in Santi Spiritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos territories.



He explained that the 2020-2021 harvest is now in process and the grain has more than 90 % of first quality, which makes possible a better work with the manual selection of the raw material and greater productivity in the selection of coffee for export.



Montalvo Hurtado emphasized that in order to conclude the coffee processing, an area was established in optimal conditions for manual threshing, mainly for export, because within the requirements of the international market the bean must be selected manually.



At the same time, Clara Gonzalez, Quality technician of the company expressed that the campaign is facing many challenges, because every day they pick more than half a ton of coffee.



At the moment they have 26 workers for the manual threshing, all of them young and trained for this task, which is of great importance, because all the coffee that is processed in the factory passes through their hands, Gonzalez added.



The first quality standards of the coffee beans have been maintained for more than 30 years, with the varieties Turquino, Serrano, Lavado Superior and Crystal Mountain, with which they have been able to position themselves in the international market.



The company was founded on April 4, 1964 and in spite of the fact that the equipment has been in operation for more than five decades, efficiency characterizes the collective of this entity.