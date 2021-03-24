Cuban industry boosts production of electric bicycles





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Angel Villareal Bravo Industrial Enterprise, in Villa Clara province (central Cuba), will produce some 10,000 electric bicycles this year, the highest figure since its incorporation to that production line, said Elier Perez, general director of the institution.

The factory, also known as Ciclos Minerva, reached 25 million pesos in sales of electric bicycles and tricycles in 2020, a number above what was planned.



More than four million were in freely convertible currency ( MLC), which made the factory the one with the highest contribution in foreign currency among its homologous in the country.



The executive explained that Ciclos Minerva currently has three suppliers abroad and is in the middle of signing another contract, which will allow it to secure raw materials and conclude 2021 with total sales of over 150 million pesos and greater income in MLC.



The company also reported that it is working on several development projects in the testing phase, including five models of electric tricycles for cargo and passengers, to be introduced later this year; it is also studying two models of electric quadricycles to be incorporated into its business portfolio.



With a view to 2021, Perez expressed that they expect to rescue mechanical bicycles, for their marketing in local currency and MLC, as well as providing a level of spare parts.



Ciclos Minerva is also working on the manufacture of galvanized doors for the Housing Program, on the revival of the wheelchair line (for the second half of the year), and on the manufacture of pallet racking for tourism projects.