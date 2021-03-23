Farmers union support measures to benefit the agricultural sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Leaders of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) and the Cuban Workers' Confederation (CTC) backed the measures adopted by the country's leadership for the benefit of the agricultural sector.



The new decisions implemented lower the costs of production of agricultural products and, according to Santiesteban Pozo, leader of ANAP, demonstrate the support of the country's leadership to this sector and a show of confidence and high sector and a sign of confidence and high commitment to the peasants.



He pointed out that the National Bureau of ANAP has made direct visits and exchanges in order to achieve management of the productive process and, in the meetings, the willingness of the producers to face the new challenges of the nation.



He said that in the meetings with the grassroots delegations of the organization it was agreed to continue to increase plantings during the cold season, the contribution of each cooperative and its associates to the government's programs, as well as the more efficient use of available resources



He emphasized that progress is being made in the application of science, bio-products and savings as and solutions to the restrictions imposed by the U.S. blockade against Cuba.



Santiesteban Pozo also reiterated the call for the recovery of the livestock modules, the improvement in the quality of seeds and productive intercropping.



The implementation of the recent measures requires greater discipline, attention and linkage, as well as working more efficiently, he said.

He also emphasized the need to generate capacities to increase crops with a direct impact on the food supply of the people.



The maximum union leader of this sector, Mr. Hernández Martínez, commented that in the meetings in the labor collectives 143 proposals were collected and, of them, 72 were directly related to the increase in prices, cost cards, services and agricultural inputs.



We have worked to respond to all the farmers' concerns and we are monitoring each one of them on a daily basis.



Both leaders expressed the unity of the peasant movement and their support to the Cuban revolutionary with the advancement and improvement of their productions for the benefit of society.