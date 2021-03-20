Cuba and China Expand Bilateral Tourism Cooperation





Havana, March 19 (ACN) The Cuban Tourism Ministry and China’s Tourism Academy signed a MOU to expand bilateral cooperation in their economic sector.



Cuban ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira wrote on his Twitter account that the accord aims at also increasing the number of Chinese tourists to Cuba.



Cuba-China bilateral cooperation also includes academic and promotional activities, said Vivian Sanchez, Director of Marketing Policy for Asia and Oceania at the Cuban Foreign Trade Ministry.



The Beijing-Havana alliance will help prepare Cuban tourist workers so that they offer a better service having in mind that China is the main source of tourists to different world destinations.