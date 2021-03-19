Cuban Experts: Ranching Development Requires Appropriate Techniques





Havana, March 18 (ACN) The use of appropriate ranching techniques in tune with the potential of the country’s cattle herds is crucial to achieve largest output of milk and beef said experts with the Cuban Institute for Research on Pastures and Forages.In a press release posted on the website of the Cuban Agriculture Ministry, specialist Noel Clavel underscored the benefits of what is known as the Voisin Style Rational Grazing system, developed by French biochemist and farmer André Marcel Voisin.

The successful technique is related to grazing based on amount and quality of pasture, a practice suggesting raising farm fences made up of forage species, free access to drinking water sources, the use of renewable energy and the recycling of nutrients in grazing areas.





Expert Noel Clavel said that although workers at dairy farms count on useful technologies they not always use them appropriately. Some ignore the negative impact of any nutritional unbalance or inefficient water consumption by the cows, which can lower milk production levels.



