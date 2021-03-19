Cuban Rice Production Benefits from Japanese Technology





Bayamo, March 18 (ACN) Rice cultivation in a local farm in the eastern province of Granma has been benefitted by modern technology recently donated by Japan.



La Gabina, is the name of the local farm in the Rio Cauto municipality which received 20 tractors with different applications to plant, transplant and harvest the crop, said Alfredo Polanco, executive at the farm, which is part of the largest rice production enterprise in Cuba.



The new equipment help save a considerable amount of rice seeds since it uses 60 kilos less of seeds than the technology used in previous harvests to cover one hectare of land. The new technology also keeps better control of germination and the use of resources applied in the process.



The La Gabina agricultural farm contributes about eight tons of different varieties of rice seeds each year out of the exploitation of over three thousand hectares of land.