Cuba applies weather data to bean and citrus production





MATANAS, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Recommendations resulting from studies of meteorological variables such as rainfall are applied nowadays in the cultivation of beans and citrus fruits in the province of Matanzas, in favor of food production in Cuba.



Milagros Alfonso Cabrera, a specialist at the Provincial Meteorological Center, told the Cuban News Agency that the municipalities of Jovellanos, Colon, Jaguey Grande and Perico have agrometeorological stations, which provide essential information for agricultural development.



Alonso Cabrera, who is also Master of Science, explained that a recent research showed the influence of weather conditions such as high temperatures in the rise of the bean flower thrip (Megalurothrips usitatus) in the territory, and allowed the application of good practices in the current campaign to avoid the pest.



Changes in the planting season, the use of certified seeds, and a more thorough disinfection of farm implements in order to prevent the spread of the disease, were some of our recommendations, the expert added.



The scientist pointed out that thanks to the use of technology, the weather forecast reaches a growing group of agricultural producers interested in this service, with timely information sent directly to cell phones.



The joint work between scientists and producers contributes to the diversification of crops, especially in the case of mango, while benefiting families with employment options and strengthening the industry, Alfonso Cabrera concluded.