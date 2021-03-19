Diaz-Canel stresses importance of agroecology for Cuba







HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) An agroecology policy in Cuba is one of the ways to reach a different state in food production for the people, said today Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



On Twitter, the head of state referred to his meeting with a group of experts working on food sovereignty and nutritional education in the country, where the document was presented.



The proposal, which must be submitted to a broad process of debate within the sector, is aimed at innovation within agroecology, which is a way to contribute to solve the complex problem of food production in the country.



This was stated by Diaz-Canel during the exchange with experts, where they analyzed the results achieved with the use of agroecology as a technological alternative.



For this practice, the country's Food Sovereignty Plan establishes priorities such as reducing dependence on food imports and inputs, quality and safety, and reducing losses and waste.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), agroecology as a science studies the interaction of the different components of the agroecosystem, and is also a group of practices that seeks sustainable agricultural systems to optimize and stabilize production.