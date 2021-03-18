Job applications continue increasing in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) A total of 138,246 people have applied for jobs at Cuba's municipal labor offices from January 1 to date, as a result of the monetary ordering process that is being developed in the country.

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, informed on Twitter that 83,732 Cubans have so far accepted labor options.

Of them, 57 % joined vacancies in the state sector (28 % budgeted and 72 % entrepreneurial), and 47 % in non-state forms of management.

Feito Cabrera also pointed out that 37 % of the total number of people hired were women, and 31 % were young people.

Meanwhile, 4,679 Cubans have been incorporated to training courses for their subsequent incorporation to employment.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there are still 36,302 job vacancies available throughout the country.

On January 1, 2020, the monetary ordering process began in Cuba, one of the objectives of which is to boost motivation to enter the labor market, as a function of Cuba's economic development.