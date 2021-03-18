Cuban Province Reports Growing Non-State Employment







Las Tunas, March 17 (ACN) Reports from the Cuban eastern province of Las Tunas reveal an increasing number of private workers by over 400 in February if compared to January this year, while the local non-state sector counts on more than 26 thousand workers.



Yaimara Cruz, from the provincial Labor and Security office, told ACN that the largest number of private workers are employed in areas such as transportation, catering services, telecommunication, beauty parlors, barbers’ shops and sales of different household items.



The increasing application for jobs followed the implementation since January 1st of a government financial and monetary reordering, which increased salaries with an impact on retail prices, dropped long standing subsidies and eliminated the double currency circulating in the country over the past two decades.



Meanwhile, state job granted in Las Tunas have increased to 3 thousand 227 in areas such as food processing, domestic trade, the light industry and agriculture, according the Labor and Social Security office.



Las Tunas province largely depends on agriculture; however few people are willing or are qualified to join this economic sector. Most jobs offered in the territory are connected to the production of charcoal, tobacco farming, crafts workshops, urban gardening, among others.

According to official statistics there are currently more than 600,000 self-employed workers in Cuba, which represents 13 percent of the country's labor occupation.