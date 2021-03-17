Cuba denounces U.S. pressures in Latin America in the context of the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Johanna Tablada, deputy director for the United States of the Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), denounced today the pressures by the White House on Latin American countries in the context of the COVID-19, revealed in the annual report of the Department of Health and Human Services of the North American country.



On Twitter, Tablada referred to the section "Fighting malign influences in the Americas" of the aforementioned text, which includes Washington's pressures on the Brazilian government to reject the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, and the maneuvers to discourage Panama from accepting medical aid from Cuba.



According to the US report, the Office of Global Affairs of the Department of Health, along with other government agencies of the country, used diplomatic relations with the purpose of weakening the influence in Latin America of countries such as Venezuela, Cuba and Russia.

The document points out that these nations are working to increase their authority in the region, to the detriment of U.S. security.



Moves to limit this influence included the work of U.S. health attaches in several countries, who also offered technical and humanitarian assistance to dissuade governments from accepting aid from "rogue states."