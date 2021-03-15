Collective and individual competition for an efficient sugar-cane harvest





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) National sugar organizations continue promoting a collective and individual process of friendly competition to achieve a harvest marked by better discipline, productivity and efficiency in line with the current process of monetary and exchange transformation in the country.



The AZCUBA Sugar Group, the National Association of Small Farmers and the National Union of Sugar Workers promote the current campaign, based on the celebration of historical dates, this time the Grito de Oriente Day and the actions leading up to the War of 1895.

Those memorable and everlasting events are a source of inspiration in the current struggle against COVID-19 and the intensification of the U.S. siege.



The said emulation process covers tasks involving sugar combine and harvester operation, land preparation, individual and collective sugar cane cutting and other activities related to sugar production nationwide in a 150-day-long harvest that kicked off in November 2020.