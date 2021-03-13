Cuban vice president assesses food self-sufficiency programs in eastern province





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of Cuba, heads today in the province of Holguin an exchange with managers and producers of the agricultural sector on the priorities to increase territorial self-sufficiency and strengthen food sovereignty and nutritional program.



Valdes Mesa, who is also member of the Cuban Communist Party's Central Committee Politburo, stressed the importance of the autonomy and sustainability of each municipality for the economic and social development of the country, based on local development projects and the promotion of agriculture, as a crucial factor in an essentially agricultural country.



Cuban VP pointed to solutions that contribute to foster good practices in the countryside, such as the rescue of idle lands, the use of animal traction, the use of science and technology in favor of productions and the strengthening of urban and suburban agriculture.



In this sense, he explained that the rural community must be encouraged in order to strengthen the primary work force in each territory and thus strengthen business and service management, supported by territorial development projects.



The meeting was attended by Idael Brito, first deputy minister of agriculture; Ernesto Santiesteban, first secretary of the provincial committee of the Cuban communist party in Holguin; Julio Cesar Estupiñan, governor of this eastern territory, as well as municipal mayors and directors of the agricultural system, among others.