Cuba and Bolivia exchange on cooperation in the agri-food industry





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Danilo Sanchez, Cuban ambassador to Bolivia, and Javier Freire, executive manager of the Bolivian Food Company, held a meeting in which both parties advocated expanding cooperation in the agri-food industry for the benefit of both peoples.



During the meeting, the government representatives reviewed the progress in the construction of the Villa 14 and Palos Blancos Freeze-Drying Fruit Plants, in Bolivian territory, currently under construction by the Cuban company Laboratorios Biológicos Farmacéuticos (LABIOFAM S.A.), according to the official website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Cubaminrex.



Both plants, which will be completed next April, are a sign of the interest of the new Bolivian government, headed by President Luis Arce, in resuming public investment in terms of social projects that generate employment, productive linkages and with a view to the production of exportable goods with added value.



As an example of Cuban cooperation with the Andean nation, the construction of another Stevia processing plant will also be completed in 2021, which will strengthen the collaboration between Havana and La Paz in food production, adds Cubaminrex.



Cuba and the Plurinational State of Bolivia agreed last February 11 to relaunch their economic and trade relations, suspended after the arrival to power of the coup government of Jeanine Añez in the South American country, from November 2019 until the same month of 2020.



With the electoral triumph of Luis Arce and the return to democracy in the Bolivian territory, the Cuban government expressed its willingness to resume the historical ties of brotherhood and solidarity between both peoples, promoted by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and indigenous leader Evo Morales.