U.S. blockade cripples Cuban Nephrology





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The U.S. blockade imposed almost six decades ago has limited Cuba's access to hemodialysis equipment, one of the most expensive technologies anywhere in the world.



According to Dr. Yamilé García Villar, head of the Center for Diagnostic Means and Technology at the Institute of Nephrology, Cuba is forced to buy these and other related means in Europe and other faraway countries, which makes the process very costly in terms of transportation. “For this reason, we have had to take measures to reduce the cost of all consumables, for instance, reusing the dialyzers to extend their useful life,” she said.



Despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Cuba keeps its hemodialysis services in operation for the benefit of more than 3,500 chronic patients—there are 56 of these units nationwide, and there will be 64 two years from now—thanks to the great job performed by the Cuban specialists and researchers.



Chronic patients suspected of COVID-19 have been transferred to other hospitals where they will continue their treatment. As in the rest of the world, the number of patients who need dialysis in Cuba increases every year; hence the importance of prevention and leading healthy lifestyles.

Hemodialysis costs around USD 100.00 per patient and per treatment session— three times a week and 156 times a year—but the service in Cuba it totally free of charge, including the transfer of patients to even the most distant places in the country.