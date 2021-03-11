Cuba and Suriname to expand bilateral trade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Ruben Ramos, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, held a virtual exchange with his Surinamese counterpart, Jayant A. Padarath, in which both parties advocated expanding bilateral trade in sectors of interest to the two economies.



During a meeting between the Chambers of Havana and Paramaribo, Cuban companies Tecnosime, Labiofam, Catec, as well as from the culture sector Egrem, Artex, Escenarte and the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods, presented their business possibilities and opportunities to their Surinamese counterpart, according to the website Cubaminrex.



According to the Cuban Chamber on its official Twitter profile, the debate was conducive to identify business opportunities in the business sector, as well as to consolidate the willingness of the two governments to increase economic and trade ties.



"With the presence of the Ambassador, the Chargé d'Affaires of Suriname in Cuba and entrepreneurs of the #culture and #agroindustry sector, VC was held between the Chambers of #Cuba and #Suriname that allowed exchanging and identifying business opportunities in the business sector," tweeted the Cuban Chamber.



Likewise, the government representatives identified some of the fundamental challenges for the establishment of trade, based on the experience of commercial exchange in the Caribbean, among them the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, the main obstacle for transportation and bank transfers.



Cuba and Suriname coincide on international issues and the regional agenda as part of the close relations between the members of the Community of Caribbean States (Caricom) and the South American nation has supported the resolution presented by Cuba at the United Nations General Assembly, which demands the lifting of the U.S. blockade.