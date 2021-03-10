Cuba and Turkey to Boost Trade Relations





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cuba and Turkey agreed on Tuesday to deepen trade and commercial relations and foster foreign investment in strategic economic areas of both countries.



A bilateral virtual Business Forum on areas like agriculture, the agri-industry, healthcare and biopharmaceuticals, the metal industry allowed Cuban and Turkish representatives to identify opportunities for actions aimed at expanding economic and trade relations.



Cuba’s Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte stressed the advancement of bilateral trade relations over the past years and even under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and he called for the further expansion of such links.



The Cuban side at the forum presented the country’s export offer and the portfolio of business opportunities in several sectors which are priorities for the island.



Last November 12, Cuban ambassador to Turkey and that country’s deputy minister for transport and infrastructure signed a maritime cooperation accord of great interest to Cuba since it will favor Turkish investment projects on the island.



Presiding over the Forum along with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce president was Bulent Aymen, from the Turkish Board of Foreign Economic Relations and co-president of the Turkey-Cuba Bilateral Business Council.