Con Paso 2030 campaign to be launched today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) In order to contribute to boosting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development approved by the United Nations and Cuba's National Program for Economic and Social Development (PNDES by its Spanish acronym) until that year, the campaign called Con Paso 2030 will be launched today in Havana, Cuba's capital city.



This will allow to make evident the Cuban progress, initiatives, actions and concrete challenges in its development goals, and it is also intended to support the articulation of key institutional actors around both strategies, and to stimulate a movement that integrates all actors of society (universities, state and non-state sectors and civil society, among others) in order to achieve its fulfillment.



In the framework of the United Nations, Cuba endorsed its commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda (approved in September 2015) and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets, aimed at promoting human progress and harmony with nature, which is why the National Group was updated to channel such efforts.



It is led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning and also includes the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, as well as the National Statistics and Information Office, as political, collaborative and informative pillars, respectively.



At the same time, the United Nations System in Havana joins Cuba's efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda, a will that has been expressed in the New Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development 2020-2024, recently signed with the Caribbean country.



The Cuban government and State consider this "decade of action" as an opportunity to work together for the implementation of the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the PNDES 2030.



In accordance with such noble purposes, the Con Paso 2030 campaign is strengthened on the basis of our identity values, principles, pride in being Cuban and the resilience and resistance of the people.