Cuban Chamber of Commerce Promotes Exports amidst COVID 19





Havana, March 8 (ACN) Cuban Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte said his institution strives for the promotion and diversification of exports and foreign investment as part of the country’s economic development and social policy.



Speaking to PL news agency, the directive said that amidst COVID-19 restrictions, the Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its I.T. infrastructure since last year in order to do its job virtually. In this respect, the entity sponsored over 50 meetings with the major export companies to fine-tune the local strategy and draw up programs to access the world market.



Actions also included the grouping of over 900 member companies in different sections aiming at priority economic sectors, including the agri-industrial group, the I.T. group, communications, health, food, the metal industry, all with opportunities to have an impact on the world market, said the directive.



Carricarte said they have identified large export potential in local territories so, the Chamber must outsource such potential in coordination with the Foreign Trade Ministry, the Center for the Promotion of Trade and Foreign Investment and the Foreign Trade Training Center.



The Chamber has important challenges in 2021, such as denouncing the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island; so the institution must find ways to mitigate the impact of the US policy, at the same time expand economic and trade relations, said the executive.



As to the ongoing monetary and financial reforms, Carricarte said that the devaluation of the Cuban Peso translates into an improvement in the competitiveness of Cuban products, bearing in mind that the new exchange rate against the dollar is 24 pesos to 1 USD, which encourages exports.