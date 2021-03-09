Cuba highlights the significance of changing subsidy and gratuity system

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Marino Murillo, head of the Permanent Commission for Implementation and Development in Cuba, highlighted today the significance of the transformation of the system of subsidies and gratuities, which has made it possible to identify and better assist vulnerable groups.



Murillo pointed out on Twitter that thanks to the implementation of the Ordering Task, a process that began in the country last January, this transformation has made it possible to eliminate millionaire subsidies to products for all people, needy or not.



According to an article on the website of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN by its Spanish acronym), in Cuba the subsidies were for 100 % of the products, and therefore reached 100 % of the population in ownership of the subsidized product supply card.



Yosvany Pupo Otero, General Director of Services of MINCIN, stated that this system implied a distortion in the business system; the subsidized product does not reach the population with the real cost, and that has to be assumed by the State budget.



The document explains that when subsidies are eliminated, there is a recomposition of consumption, because people with their income, although they have a certain number of products ensured by this regulated family basket, decide whether or not to buy a certain product.



Meanwhile, priority social programs for the country, such as population aging and medical diets granted to nearly 11,500 children with chronic childhood diseases, receive differentiated attention in terms of price and product classification.



The new transformations do not exclude some guarantees that constitute social achievements, such as subsidized prices for children's products such as stewed fruit, milk and meat up to the established ages; nor do they modify the price of products that benefit pregnant women and people with diseases such as diabetes mellitus, phenylketonuria, AIDS, cancer, among others.