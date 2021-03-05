Cuban official highlights advances in ordering task





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the Permanent Commission for Implementation and Development, highlighted the growing interest in employment and the process of collecting the Cuban convertible peso (CUC), in the context of the Monetary Ordering Task.



The increase in the search for employment and that the majority find it where wealth is generated, is an important achievement of the measure. 72% have been employed in the business system, tweeted Murillo Jorge.



In addition, the official noted that the process of collecting CUCs, which was in the hands of the population, is proceeding at a higher rate than expected; 57% of the total has been collected to date.



Officially implemented since January 1st of this year, the Ordination Task pursues among its main objectives the motivation for work as the main source of wealth, in order to increase productivity, diversification, supply and development.



In the socioeconomic process, one of the most important in Cuba so far this century, wage restructuring and elimination of subsidies and undue gratuities support the purpose of promoting efficiency in enterprises and other economic entities.



The elimination of the dual currency, with the withdrawal of the CUC from circulation, is also a fundamental part of the Task, which also promotes territorial productions, import substitution, enrichment of the export portfolio and increase in the volume of agricultural products, among other issues.