Cuban National bank releases statement on money transfers





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) The Central Bank of Cuba, on its institutional website, issued a clarification on difficulties in bank transfers, transitory difficulties that have been misrepresented in social networks.



The difficulties generated in the last few days the disabling of transfers between banks by SERVICIOS DE PAGO RED S.A.



The statement is from Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA), an entity that emphasized that it has not received notifications from customers affected by this situation, which has been validated by the monitoring carried out in the last hours, the statement said.



The BPA's network of offices is instructed to receive a complaint from any customer who has a transaction registered in his magnetic card that does not correspond to him, to proceed accordingly, as well as to inform the Central Office.



The text concludes by reiterating that all the ill-intentioned publications that have been disseminated in the last hours are denied, and also informs customers that they should go to the branches if they find differences in favor or against in their magnetic card accounts.