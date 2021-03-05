All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
March Friday

Tourism workers' performance remains good despite the pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Despite the difficult circumstances caused by COVID-19 and the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, tourism workers, who celebrate their day today, have made an outstanding contribution, according to Victor Manuel Lemagne Sanchez, secretary general of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SNTHT).

In a gesture of solidarity, many employees joined the fight against the disease in 25 hospitals across the country to support vital services such as cleaning, whereas 58 tourist facilities were turned into isolation centers, he said.
“We took advantage of the confinement stage to undertake maintenance and repair works in our hotels, so we will have better facilities when they open their doors again. Likewise, many of our employees—for instance, those who work in camping sites—are also helping retail trade with around 140 sales outlets nationwide, and more than 70 establishments are engaged in short-cycle root and garden vegetable production and the cultivation of medicinal plants,” he added.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News