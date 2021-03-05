Tourism workers' performance remains good despite the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Despite the difficult circumstances caused by COVID-19 and the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, tourism workers, who celebrate their day today, have made an outstanding contribution, according to Victor Manuel Lemagne Sanchez, secretary general of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SNTHT).



In a gesture of solidarity, many employees joined the fight against the disease in 25 hospitals across the country to support vital services such as cleaning, whereas 58 tourist facilities were turned into isolation centers, he said.

“We took advantage of the confinement stage to undertake maintenance and repair works in our hotels, so we will have better facilities when they open their doors again. Likewise, many of our employees—for instance, those who work in camping sites—are also helping retail trade with around 140 sales outlets nationwide, and more than 70 establishments are engaged in short-cycle root and garden vegetable production and the cultivation of medicinal plants,” he added.