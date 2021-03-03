Cuban government to support agricultural cooperatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero, Minister of Agriculture, exchanged with provincial delegates measures help and boost production in agricultural cooperatives identified with unfavorable economic situation.



During the meeting, by videoconference, Rodriguez Rollero explained the importance and priority of these measures that follow up on the Ordering Task, and stressed that this is the most complex issue faced by the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG).



It is necessary to put all the effort, will and tenacity necessary for the short period of time available for the fulfillment of the organizational actions (60 days), with the protagonism of the agricultural productive base and computerization, said the leader, quoted on the ministerial website.

Alcides Labrada López, director of MINAG's Ramal School, explained that only a "true integration" among all the actors involved will allow reversing the current situation of the agricultural cooperatives and making projections.



"It is very important to be clear that the supreme objective is to achieve successful cooperatives (with productive, economic and social results), but based on improving and perfecting the organizational aspects, taking into account their geographic location and own characteristics," he said.



He indicated that the action has a special scope and connotation, since it is about diagnosing, studying, proposing and approving at each level (through the use of participatory techniques) the measures required to "save" the organizations that guarantee a high percentage of food production in Cuba.



The measures will make it possible to rescue and consolidate the results of 3,203 agricultural cooperatives identified as being in an unfavorable economic situation, which represent 66% of the total.