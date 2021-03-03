Increasing Number of Cubans Apply for Jobs after Reforms





Havana, March 2 (ACN) Over 76 thousand Cubans have applied and taken jobs since the enforcement on January 1st of the financial and monetary ordering program.



On her Twitter account Labor and Social Security minister Elena Feito said that a total of 126 thousand 938 jobs applications were filed since January.



Meanwhile, some four thousand 500 Cubans have joined certification courses for different jobs.



Out of the new 76 thousand workers, 23 thousand 374 are young people and 28 thousand 515 are women.

The financial and monetary reordering program aims at encouraging the people to apply for jobs in tune with the needs of the country’s economic plans.