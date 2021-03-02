All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Russia is a stable Tourist Market despite COVID-19



Havana, March 1 (ACN) Despite limitations derived from the impact by the COVID-19 pandemic in Cuba, Russia keeps being a stable tourist market for the keys off the northern Cuban coast.

Cuba’s Customs Services said on Twitter that four flights from Russia arrive here on a weekly basis with tourists picking Jardines del Rey keys as their holiday destination.

The keys and isles off the northern Cuban coast count on a local airport and roads connecting them to firm land, and they offer the natural environment and emblematic hotel facilities.

Cuba opened its keys to international tourism in 2020; since then weekly flights particularly from Russia and Canada maintained a stable frequency.

 

 

 

