Cuba after two months of the monetary ordering process in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) This Monday is the two-month mark of the beginning of the monetary ordering in Cuba, a process that includes the elimination of the monetary and exchange duality, undue gratuities and excessive subsidies, which has led to an adjustment of the costs of products and services.



Since the beginning of the implementation of this vital task for the economic and social development of the country, there have been constant reviews of what has been approved, and where necessary, the pertinent adjustments have been made.

During a recent presentation on the radio program Mesa Redonda, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, first deputy minister of finances and prices, acknowledged that there have been irregularities in the approval of a price and the definition of a tariff, a matter that is monitored through a structure at the government level and the National Prices Commission.

In this sense, the supervision and updating in the conformation of the values has taken very much into account the criteria of the population, which made possible from the very first moment the reduction of the retail value of the liquid petroleum gas and electricity.

One of the most relevant recent adjustments has been the reduction in the costs of different products and services in the Family Care System (SAF by its Spanish acronym), since the figures established after January 1 were in line with the real cost of the products.

When the suppliers implemented the highest wholesale prices, a significant increase in the price of the offers in the SAF was caused; however, in view of the complaints and the significant decrease in the number of diners in this network, the amounts were reduced as far as possible.

As part of the follow-up to the implementation of the monetary ordering, the Temporary Central Group indicated the revision of the prices of non-controlled and non-complementary medicines, whereby analyses with medical experts took place and modifications were approved.

In mid-February, some modifications were also announced in the costs of agricultural products.

New salary measures were also announced, such as the modification of salaries for highly qualified workers in the business system, the approval of payment by results systems in four sectors of the economy, the decentralization of powers with a view to the approval of two payment systems in the budgeted sector, and the differentiation of salaries for teachers who have graduated from the higher technical level.

Although the monetary ordering has been a task widely analyzed for years by the country's authorities and decision-making bodies, its complexity and transversality have required adjustments to be made on the fly, in order to make it a dynamic process for the economy, while adjusting the real value of wages and returning to work its role as the main source of income for the worker and his or her family.