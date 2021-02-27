Cuban central province targets potential export sectors





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) The Mechanical Plant Fabric Aguilar Noriega, the only one empowered to export in Villa Clara, can become a bridge for foreign sales of industries such as INPUD Primero de Mayo, the boiler and spark plug factories, as well as the agricultural production centers of Quemado de Guines and Yabu.



With the implementation of measures in the business sector, opportunities that stimulate foreign trade are opened; from this, profits can be reverted into investments that contribute to development, said Laritza Torres Niebla, head of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Villa Clara administration, in an interview on Telecubanacan.



At the end of 2019 Villa Clara territory had only 17 items registered in its plan of exportable products, last year the figure rose to 33 and some professional services were gradually incorporated, stressed Torres Niebla.



She pointed out the incorporation of the non-state sector to sales in international trade and exemplified with Peanut Bormey that made its first export, while five other forms of management have been identified that could make their sales in a short period of time.



Minel Linares Rodríguez, director of Economy and Planning in the province, pointed out the possibilities given to companies for the promotion of exports and border sales, a process that will contribute to the strengthening of the business system.



This year, it is expected the incorporation of entities with productive chains and the Mariel Special Development Zone, with the insertion of products such as floor blankets, soft drinks, dry wine, vinegar, sodium hypochlorite, dishwasher and fishery products, among others.