Innovative project in eastern Cuban province boosts plastic wood production





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) A non-state sector project in Las Tunas is making plastic wood, a novel proposal that seeks greater ecological and financial sustainability in times when innovation is a key word for the country's economic and social development.



The idea of the proposal, registered and marketed under the name of Plasticos Bahamonde, started about a year ago, when Mario Gonzalez Bahamonde, its creator, decided to replace expensive raw materials such as metal and wood in the furniture manufacturing industry, activity he had been involved in for more than 20 years.



Gonzalez Bahamonde commented exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that through the Internet he learned about plastic wood and set out to manufacture an extruder, an industrial machine in charge of processing polymers by pressing, melting, molding, pressuring and pushing the materials to obtain a new mold.

It allows the quick and continuous solution of different designs, speeding up the industrial recycling process and making the most of the raw material, which is currently supplied by the Raw Materials Company in Las Tunas, he pointed out.

I have been working for a year on the mixture to obtain this type of wood from plastic, Gonzalez Bahamonde added, a project in which I wanted to join colleagues with many years of experience and other young professionals, to achieve a team of almost 10 people, including technologists, economists, publicists, personnel directly linked to production and myself, as a geologist by profession.

During the 10th Las Tunas-Holguin Business Meeting, held last December by the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, Plasticos Bahamonde was among the most innovative proposals, an impact that led them to sign letters of intent with 16 important entities of the Cuban business system.

Plasticos Bahamonde is qualified for the construction of picnic tables, sun chairs, industrial platforms, stevedores, garbage cans, park benches, among other products that allow them to position their products in the most demanding areas, according to the utilities and demands of their clients.

With this project, we deliver productions that are one hundred percent recoverable, easy to maintain, with customized designs that exhibit high quality standards based on resistance, functionality and flexibility, the expert concluded.