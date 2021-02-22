Scientific centers support food sovereignty program in eastern province of the country





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment in the province of Holguin, has among its priorities the support to food sovereignty programs, through a group of strategies developed as part of the insertion of the sector in the new economic and social transformations in Cuba.



Alejandro Torres, delegate of this branch, told the Cuban News Agency that an inventory of the main research and technological achievements in this field was carried out in the territory, based on which there is a strategy to boost the closing of the cycle of innovations.



He indicated that the system protects different thematic lines, including value chains with risk factors, genetically modified crops and productive linkages, with the basic premise of conceiving science as an investment to achieve better results.



The executive specified that among the concrete examples is the production of bioproducts such as permec, which is in the process of being registered for use as a fertilizer, which will contribute to the substitution of imports.



At the same time, Maria Eugenia Torres, senior specialist of this agency, pointed out that the territory is also supplying soybean and sorghum seeds to several producers and is also focusing its work on the analysis of pork production chains and other crops in the municipalities of Urbano Noris and the provincial capital.



These results are part of the territorial food production program, within which the Ministry of Agriculture and the University of Holguin are involved, an example of the academic and scientific ties, in order to guarantee self-sufficiency in each municipality using agroecological and sustainable development practices.