Cuban FM Stresses Expansion of Private Sector and Financial Reforms





Havana, feb 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the ongoing monetary and financial reforms plus the expansion of the private sector will help improve the island´s economy, currently depressed due to the impact of the US blockade and the COVID 19 pandemic.



On his Twitter account the Cuban government official said that the improvement of the Cuban development model will empower individual and social efforts in the benefit of all citizens.



As part of the monetary and financial reforms, called the Ordering Task, Cuba is offering a large offer in several economic areas to the active population in order to increase labor efficiency.



The Ordering task kicked off January 1st by dropping the dual currency that circulated here for the past 20 years as well as long-standing subsidies, this was followed by a salary hike and increasing retail prices.



On February 6, Cuban authorities announced the expansion of self-employment by dropping a limited list of 127 private labor modalities and offering over 2000 economic areas to the private sector, which currently employs over 600 thousand Cubans.